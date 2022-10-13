Low Vision Resource Group coming to OR Senior Center

The Oak Ridge Senior Center will be hosting a Low Vision Resource Group on the third Monday of each month beginning on October 17.

The group will be for those who have vision issues and would like to feel more confident and to

regain independence. It will meet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Oak Ridge Senior Center D Room at 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

There will be time set aside for guest presentations, sharing of ideas, success stories and challenges, as well as time to socialize. There will also be a lab of adaptive tools and technologies that you can check out to try at home before buying.

The group is also looking for volunteers who can provide transportation to those wanting to attend. If you need transportation or can volunteer to drive someone, please contact one of the co-leaders of the group, Marian Wildgruber (865) 323-2877 or Marty Adler-Jasny (865) 806-6829.

