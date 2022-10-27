Local Sports Update

High School Football Week 11 Schedule (end of regular season)

(Thursday) Farragut at Bearden…Seymour at Elizabethton

(Friday) Clinton at Karns (WYSH, Eye Center Pregame Show at 6:30, Kickoff 7:00 on Lowe’s Tows Friday Night Football)

Anderson County at Scott

Oak Ridge at Campbell County

Powell at Lenoir City

Oliver Springs at Midway

Coalfield at Oneida

Northview Academy at Union County

West at Central

Jellico at Berea (KY)

South-Doyle at Gibb

Halls at Heritage

Monterey at Wartburg

Rockwood at York Institute

Kingston at Loudon

Oakdale at Greenback

Maryville at Bradley Central

Fulton at Carter

Alcoa at Austin-East

NASCAR on WYSH this weekend

NASCAR Xfinity Series “Dead On Tools 250” live from Martinsville, at 2:30 pm Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Series “Xfinity 500” from Martinsville, Sunday at 1:00 pm.

NHL Thursday: Nashville home vs. St. Louis

NBA Thursday: Memphis at Sacramento

