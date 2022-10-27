Local Sports Update

High School Football Week 11 Schedule (end of regular season)
(Thursday) Farragut at Bearden…Seymour at Elizabethton
(Friday) Clinton at Karns (WYSH, Eye Center Pregame Show at 6:30, Kickoff 7:00 on Lowe’s Tows Friday Night Football)
Anderson County at Scott
Oak Ridge at Campbell County
Powell at Lenoir City
Oliver Springs at Midway
Coalfield at Oneida
Northview Academy at Union County
West at Central
Jellico at Berea (KY)
South-Doyle at Gibb
Halls at Heritage
Monterey at Wartburg
Rockwood at York Institute
Kingston at Loudon
Oakdale at Greenback
Maryville at Bradley Central
Fulton at Carter
Alcoa at Austin-East
NASCAR on WYSH this weekend
NASCAR Xfinity Series “Dead On Tools 250” live from Martinsville, at 2:30 pm Saturday.
NASCAR Cup Series “Xfinity 500” from Martinsville, Sunday at 1:00 pm.
NHL Thursday: Nashville home vs. St. Louis
NBA Thursday: Memphis at Sacramento