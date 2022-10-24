Lions Club Turkey Shoot Nov. 5 & 12

Jim Harris

The Norris Lions Club has announced the dates for its always-popular Turkey Shoot fundraiser.

This year, the Turkey Shoot will be held on Saturday, November 5th and Saturday, November 12th from 8 am to 2 pm each day.

The turkey shoot will be held in Andersonville, along Highway 61, about a mile east of the traffic light at the entrance to Norris. Signs will be posted along the side of 61.

12 contestants per round will shoot at paper targets with a shotgun from 90 feet away, with the closest to the center being declared the winner.

Winners receive $20 gift cards for Turkey rounds and $30 gift cards for Ham rounds.

All proceeds support the various projects the Lions Club takes part in each year to better the community, so come on out and try your hand at the annual Turkey Shoot.

