Lenoir City tops Clinton, 24-20, dashing Dragons’ playoff hopes

Friday night, the Lenoir City Panthers spoiled Homecoming and ended the Clinton Dragons’ playoff hopes with 24-20 win at Dragon Stadium.

If Clinton had been able to win their two remaining Region 3-5A games and get some help, they still had a shot at making the postseason, but the Panthers had other ideas. Both teams entered the game at 0-3 in Region play.

Lenoir City led 3-0 after the first quarter on the strength of a 47-yard field goal from Leo Gonzalez and the Panthers made it a 10-0 game on the first play of the second quarter on a 6-yard run by Chris McCord. Clinton answered with 3:53 to play in the first half when Josh Keith found Lucas Kendall from 9 yards out to make it 10-7 with the extra point.

With under a minute to play in the third period, Lenoir City scored again, this time on a McCord-to-Trey Wilhite pass from 4 yards out to make it 17-7.

Jawan Goins scored 21 seconds into the third quarter to close to within 17-14, but the Panthers blocked a Clinton punt near the goal line and ran it back for 12 yards and a touchdown that would ultimately put the game out of reach for Clinton at 24-14. Clinton scored again with 7:16 to play on Kendall’s second TD catch of the game, this one from 45 yards out, to draw to within four points at 24-20 after the extra point attempt failed. Clinton had a chance to score in the waning seconds but the Panthers forced a fumble by Josh Keith inside the one-yard line and recovered it, ending the Dragon rally.

Clinton fell to 4-4, 0-4 in Region play while Lenoir City improved to 2-5, 1-3.

GAME NOTES

For the fourth time in as many Region games, Clinton fell behind by two scores in the first half.

Clinton outgained Lenoir City, 353 to 280, but the Panthers controlled the ball for almost twice as long as the Dragons.

Josh Keith was 15-of-24 passing, for 211 yards, 2 TDs and 0 interceptions.

Jawan Goins tallied 120 yards of total offense (82 rushing, 38 receiving)

Lucas Kendall now has 11 touchdown catches this season

Clinton was penalized 13 times for 117 yards, Lenoir City was flagged 12 times for 121 yards.

Box score by Dan McWilliams

Lenoir City 3-7-7- 7—24

Clinton 0-7-0-13—20

Scoring

Lenoir City—FG Leo Gonzalez 47, 5:46, 1st

Lenoir City—Chris McCord 6 run (Gonzalez kick), 11:54, 2nd

Clinton—Lucas Kendall 9 pass from Joshuah Keith (Jacob Prewitt kick), 3:53, 2nd

Lenoir City—Trey Wilhite 4 pass from McCord (Gonzalez kick), 0:40.4, 3rd

Clinton—Jawan Goins 4 run (Prewitt kick), 11:39, 4th

Lenoir City—Gabe Cannon 12 blocked-punt return (Gonzalez kick), 8:03, 4th

Clinton—Kendall 45 pass from Keith (kick failed), 7:16, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 15, Lenoir City 17

Rushes-yards: Clinton 23-142, Lenoir City 47-205

Passing yards: Clinton 211, Lenoir City 75

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 15-25-0, Lenoir City 9-11-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 48-353, Lenoir City 58-280

Punts-avg: Clinton 4-26.3, Lenoir City 3-42.3

Return yardage: Clinton 49, Lenoir City 76

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-11, Lenoir City 1-8

Penalties-yards: Clinton 13-117, Lenoir City 12-121

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 2-1, Lenoir City 3-1

Time of possession: Clinton 15:29, Lenoir City 32:31

Time of game: 2 hours, 47 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Goins 15-82 (TD), Keith 7-62, Erreese King 1-minus 2; Lenoir City: Wilhite 24-136, McCord 20-80 (TD), Tristan Carino 1-5, Team 2-minus 16

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Keith 15-24-0 211 (2 TDs), Team 0-1-0 0; Lenoir City: Wilhite 6-8-0 40, Grayson Vincil 1-1-0 35, McCord 2-2-0 0 (TD)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Goins 5-38, Kendall 4-111 (2 TDs), Braylon Taylor 2-16, Jeremiah Lee 2-0, Elijah Batiste 1-37, D’mon Marable 1-9; Lenoir City: Keller Cooper 3-20, McCord 2-6, Evan Brown 1-35, Justin Thompson 1-14, Wilhite 1-4 (TD), Carino 1-minus 4

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Blane Collins 3-105-35.0, Team 1-0-0.0 (block); Lenoir City: Gonzalez 3-127-42.3

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Lee 1-39; Lenoir City: McCord 3-64

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: none; Lenoir City: Cannon 1-12 (TD)

Interceptions – yards returned…(none for either team)

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Marable; Lenoir City: Team

Fumble returns – yards…Clinton: Marable 1-10; Lenoir City: none

Sacks – yards…Clinton: Marable 1-8; Lenoir City: Gonzalez 1-11

Blocked punt…Clinton: none; Lenoir City: Cannon