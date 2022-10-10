Lenoir City tops Clinton, 24-20, dashing Dragons’ playoff hopes

Friday night, the Lenoir City Panthers spoiled Homecoming and ended the Clinton Dragons’ playoff hopes with 24-20 win at Dragon Stadium.
If Clinton had been able to win their two remaining Region 3-5A games and get some help, they still had a shot at making the postseason, but the Panthers had other ideas. Both teams entered the game at 0-3 in Region play.
Lenoir City led 3-0 after the first quarter on the strength of a 47-yard field goal from Leo Gonzalez and the Panthers made it a 10-0 game on the first play of the second quarter on a 6-yard run by Chris McCord. Clinton answered with 3:53 to play in the first half when Josh Keith found Lucas Kendall from 9 yards out to make it 10-7 with the extra point.
With under a minute to play in the third period, Lenoir City scored again, this time on a McCord-to-Trey Wilhite pass from 4 yards out to make it 17-7.
Jawan Goins scored 21 seconds into the third quarter to close to within 17-14, but the Panthers blocked a Clinton punt near the goal line and ran it back for 12 yards and a touchdown that would ultimately put the game out of reach for Clinton at 24-14. Clinton scored again with 7:16 to play on Kendall’s second TD catch of the game, this one from 45 yards out, to draw to within four points at 24-20 after the extra point attempt failed. Clinton had a chance to score in the waning seconds but the Panthers forced a fumble by Josh Keith inside the one-yard line and recovered it, ending the Dragon rally.
Clinton fell to 4-4, 0-4 in Region play while Lenoir City improved to 2-5, 1-3.
GAME NOTES
- For the fourth time in as many Region games, Clinton fell behind by two scores in the first half.
- Clinton outgained Lenoir City, 353 to 280, but the Panthers controlled the ball for almost twice as long as the Dragons.
- Josh Keith was 15-of-24 passing, for 211 yards, 2 TDs and 0 interceptions.
- Jawan Goins tallied 120 yards of total offense (82 rushing, 38 receiving)
- Lucas Kendall now has 11 touchdown catches this season
- Clinton was penalized 13 times for 117 yards, Lenoir City was flagged 12 times for 121 yards.
Box score by Dan McWilliams
Lenoir City 3-7-7- 7—24
Clinton 0-7-0-13—20
Scoring
Lenoir City—FG Leo Gonzalez 47, 5:46, 1st
Lenoir City—Chris McCord 6 run (Gonzalez kick), 11:54, 2nd
Clinton—Lucas Kendall 9 pass from Joshuah Keith (Jacob Prewitt kick), 3:53, 2nd
Lenoir City—Trey Wilhite 4 pass from McCord (Gonzalez kick), 0:40.4, 3rd
Clinton—Jawan Goins 4 run (Prewitt kick), 11:39, 4th
Lenoir City—Gabe Cannon 12 blocked-punt return (Gonzalez kick), 8:03, 4th
Clinton—Kendall 45 pass from Keith (kick failed), 7:16, 4th
Team stats
First downs: Clinton 15, Lenoir City 17
Rushes-yards: Clinton 23-142, Lenoir City 47-205
Passing yards: Clinton 211, Lenoir City 75
Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 15-25-0, Lenoir City 9-11-0
Total plays-yards: Clinton 48-353, Lenoir City 58-280
Punts-avg: Clinton 4-26.3, Lenoir City 3-42.3
Return yardage: Clinton 49, Lenoir City 76
Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-11, Lenoir City 1-8
Penalties-yards: Clinton 13-117, Lenoir City 12-121
Fumbles-lost: Clinton 2-1, Lenoir City 3-1
Time of possession: Clinton 15:29, Lenoir City 32:31
Time of game: 2 hours, 47 minutes
Individual stats
Rushes – yards…Clinton: Goins 15-82 (TD), Keith 7-62, Erreese King 1-minus 2; Lenoir City: Wilhite 24-136, McCord 20-80 (TD), Tristan Carino 1-5, Team 2-minus 16
Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Keith 15-24-0 211 (2 TDs), Team 0-1-0 0; Lenoir City: Wilhite 6-8-0 40, Grayson Vincil 1-1-0 35, McCord 2-2-0 0 (TD)
Receptions – yards…Clinton: Goins 5-38, Kendall 4-111 (2 TDs), Braylon Taylor 2-16, Jeremiah Lee 2-0, Elijah Batiste 1-37, D’mon Marable 1-9; Lenoir City: Keller Cooper 3-20, McCord 2-6, Evan Brown 1-35, Justin Thompson 1-14, Wilhite 1-4 (TD), Carino 1-minus 4
Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Blane Collins 3-105-35.0, Team 1-0-0.0 (block); Lenoir City: Gonzalez 3-127-42.3
Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Lee 1-39; Lenoir City: McCord 3-64
Punt returns – yards…Clinton: none; Lenoir City: Cannon 1-12 (TD)
Interceptions – yards returned…(none for either team)
Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Marable; Lenoir City: Team
Fumble returns – yards…Clinton: Marable 1-10; Lenoir City: none
Sacks – yards…Clinton: Marable 1-8; Lenoir City: Gonzalez 1-11
Blocked punt…Clinton: none; Lenoir City: Cannon