Lake clean-up projects get boost with TWRA grants

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 12 Views

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state.

The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state.

The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, with stream clean-up projects.

The Norris Lake Project, covering Clinch River, Powell River, Gap Creek, Straight Creek, Cedar Creek, and Cool Branch Creek in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, and Union counties was among the awardees.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

