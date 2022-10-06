Lake clean-up projects get boost with TWRA grants

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state.

The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state.

The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, with stream clean-up projects.

The Norris Lake Project, covering Clinch River, Powell River, Gap Creek, Straight Creek, Cedar Creek, and Cool Branch Creek in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, and Union counties was among the awardees.