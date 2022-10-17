Knoxville Walk to Defeat ALS is Saturday

The ALS Association will hold their annual Knoxville Walk to Defeat ALS® at Adair Park on October 22, 2022. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the Walk starting at 10 a.m. People living with ALS, family members, friends, caregivers, and others impacted by ALS will join the fight to find a cure at the Knoxville Walk to Defeat ALS®. ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease, which gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow, and eventually breathe. ALS has no known cause or cure, but the East Tennessee community is rallying together to do whatever it takes to change that.

The ALS community in Knoxville will come together at Adair Park to honor a loved one with the disease, to remember those who have passed, and to raise awareness and critical fundraising support for the fight against ALS.

One of those participating in this year’s event is the family of Tommy Smith. Tommy was a veteran who was diagnosed with ALS in September of 2020 and passed away 22 months later. We will be honoring Tommy and his family at the 2022 Knoxville Walk to Defeat ALS.

With only two to five years to live, people living with ALS like Tommy have an urgent need, and the community is stepping in to fill it by walking for those who can’t. The Walk to Defeat ALS® is The ALS Association’s signature event in which all funds directly support cutting-edge research, programs, and patient care. Last year’s event raised more than $93,000 with nearly 130 Walkers.

Adair Park is located at 1807 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Participants can register at http://web.alsa.org/tennesseewalk, or by phone at 865-344-0815. All registered participants who raise $100 or more receive a commemorative t-shirt. Supporters who register or make donations online are not required to attend the Walk.

