Kingston PD nabs suspect in vehicle theft

Kingston Police say that the suspect in a vehicle theft from over the weekend has been apprehended after investigators asked for the public’s help in tracking him down.

According to a KPD release, officers were called to Redzone Automotive on Roane State Highway on a report of a stolen 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup that had been parked at the business. Officers reviewed video surveillance footage, which provided them with images of the suspect and the vehicle that he had arrived at the business in. Those images were then shared by Kingston Police on social media, which officials say led to “many” tips being received.

With the assistance of the Harriman Police Department, Crossville Police Department and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen Tundra was recovered on Tuesday at a residence in Monterey, Tennessee. 35-year-old Raybon D. Dickens was taken into custody for the theft of the vehicle as well as the theft of two catalytic converters also stolen from the business.

Dickens was transported to the Roane County Detention Facility and charged with theft over $10,000 and theft under $1,000. As of this morning (Thursday, Oct. 6), Dickens was no longer listed as an inmate on the jail’s website.

In its release, the Kingston Police Department thanked the Harriman Police Department, Crossville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and the many people that sent in tips that helped in the apprehension of the offender and recovery of the property.