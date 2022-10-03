John Bailey, age 80, of Knoxville

Jim Harris 55 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 8 Views

John Bailey, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Select Specialty Hospital. He was born in Oliver Springs, TN to the late Alfred and Jessie Williamson Bailey. John was a long-time member of the Bethel Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Treasurer for many years. He was a kind, generous, soft spoken and a servant of the Lord. John was an avid University Of Tennessee football fan and held season tickets for many years. He was also a member of NRA and loved Southern Gospel music. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by, mother-in-law, Dell Horton; sister-in-law, Linda Bailey; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years……Ruth Ann Bailey

Devoted Brother…….. Gary Bailey

Special Cousins…………Rick Gibbs of St. Jude, Fl and Wayne and Marian Gibbs of Dade City, FL

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Dr. Darrell Taylor officiating. John’s interment will be held at Anderson Memorial Garden on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate to St. Jude or a charity of your choice. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Melissa Lynn Milton, age 51

Melissa Lynn Milton, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clinton, TN on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.