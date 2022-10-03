John Bailey, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Select Specialty Hospital. He was born in Oliver Springs, TN to the late Alfred and Jessie Williamson Bailey. John was a long-time member of the Bethel Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Treasurer for many years. He was a kind, generous, soft spoken and a servant of the Lord. John was an avid University Of Tennessee football fan and held season tickets for many years. He was also a member of NRA and loved Southern Gospel music. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by, mother-in-law, Dell Horton; sister-in-law, Linda Bailey; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years……Ruth Ann Bailey

Devoted Brother…….. Gary Bailey

Special Cousins…………Rick Gibbs of St. Jude, Fl and Wayne and Marian Gibbs of Dade City, FL

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Dr. Darrell Taylor officiating. John’s interment will be held at Anderson Memorial Garden on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate to St. Jude or a charity of your choice. www.holleygamble.com