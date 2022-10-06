Job Fair today until 2:00!

Express Employment Professionals will hold a Job Fair from until 2 pm today (October 6) at their Clinton office at 1199 N. Charles G Seivers Blvd, in Clinton (37716).

They will be providing free hot dogs, chips and drinks, and attendees will have a chance to register to win two UT football tickets.

The ticket drawing will be held Friday morning. For more information on the Job Fair, call Express Employment Professionals at 865-498-0098, or stop in today and see what types of jobs are open right now!