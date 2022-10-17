James Hopkins Bailey, “Jim Hop” age 87, of Ten Mile

James Hopkins Bailey“Jim Hop” age 87, of Ten Mile, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his home. He was born December 16, 1934 in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee. Jim Hop played baseball as a young man. He played (1954-1959) in the minor league and broke into the big leagues at the end of his career, age 25, with the Cincinnati Reds. During his lifetime he pitched both Minor League and Major League Baseball. He pitched to his brother, Catcher, Ed Bailey. He looked forward to watching the Atlanta Braves play anytime. Sadly, he missed the Braves win 10/12/22. He would have liked the win. Jim Hop worked for many trucking companies including SIA Motor Freight in Sales (1961-1996), and he owned and operated Bailey Stump Grinding, (1997-2006). Though he kept much to himself, he prayed and had a great love for family & Jesus. He was a member of Luminary United Methodist Church. He loved his church. Jim Hop loved the outdoors and enjoyed competing at any sport. He also enjoyed hearing and telling a good joke. Some of his favorite times were spent bird hunting with his bird dogs, Buck & Dixie and many others, in his ole Willys Jeep. In later years he got to where he didn’t really want to kill much but enjoyed all things outdoors, fish fries and dove suppers. Preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Bailey Wheeler; parents, Lonas Edgar & Edna Cox Bailey; sister, Jean Bailey Neil; brothers, Bill Harned, Lonas Edgar “Ed” Bailey, Jr. 

SURVIVORS

Wife                              Jane Bailey of Ten Mile

Children                       Tammy Bailey Bowlin & husband, Terry of Tazewell                                       Michael Thomas Bailey & wife, Kim of Knoxville

Stepson                         Kevin Marshall & wife, Cristi of Knoxville

 Grandchildren             Dalton Coffey, Cody Coffey, Wesley Wheeler, Katie Bailey Maners, 

                                      McKenzie Bailey Kretowski, Caroline Bailey

 Great Grandchildren       Walker Owen Maners, Wyatt Hopkins Maners, Brynlee Jo Coffey,  Raegan Leann Coffey, and baby Kretowski (on the way)

Step-grandson                Liam Marshall

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 pm, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Luminary United Methodist Church located at 3401 River Road, Ten Mile, TN 37880 with memorial service following at 3:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Pastor Wayne Hedrick and grandson, Dalton Coffey officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

