James “Freddy” Helton

James was born in 1938 in Fountain City area of Knoxville, TN. He passed away on Wednesday, Oct 5, 2022 in Knoxville, TN as the result of a short illness.

His career as a heavy equipment operator started at an early age and he enjoyed his time working for Caterpillar Tractor Proving grounds in Peoria, Il. After retirement he moved back to Tennessee to work on his farm and spend time with is family.

James is survived by “his girls” wife of 62 years, Alice Helton, daughters Sharyl King, Karen (John) Brooks, all of Oliver Springs, TN. Granddaughter Crystal (Brad) Stair of Milwaukee WI. Grandsons, James Wade Helton and Patrick (Schyler) Helton of Oliver Springs. Great grandchildren, Logan, Aliestair, Lily and Thea. A brother Claude Helton of Clinton TN, Brothers-in-law Irvin Brydges, John (Helga) Wade of Niagara Falls, NY, and Esco Tuttle of Crossville, TN . Several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his parents Imogene and Luther Helton, Sister Judith Helton Tuttle. His mother-in-law and father-in-law Mary Wade Sisler, Hershel Wade, Sr. and Leonard, Sisler, Several sisters-in-law, brothers in law, and nieces and nephews aunts and uncles.

Services will be held as follows: Receiving friends Monday, October 10th from 5pm – 7pm with funeral services to follow . Graveside services will be held Tuesday at Anderson Memorial Gardens, with the funeral procession meeting at Holley Gamble at 11 am.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.