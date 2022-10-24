Imojean Morgan, age 86, of Knoxville

Imojean Morgan, age 86, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born May 23, 1949 in Elverton, Tennessee and was a life-long member of Elverton Baptist Church. Imojean loved the Lord and enjoyed singing and crocheting.

Preceded in death by her husband, Larry Morgan; parents, Claude & Mazie Duncan McGhee; sisters, Eveadine Malenovsky, Betty Hawkins, Robin Williams, and Margie McGhee; brother, Jimmy McGhee; and her favorite nephew, Ike Hawkins.

SURVIVORS

Sisters Geraldine Harmon of Kingston

Renee Bunch & husband, Jim of Greenville, TN

Juanita McGhee of Stewart, FL

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends

A private burial will take place Monday, October 24, 2022 at Everton Cemetery in Harriman.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

