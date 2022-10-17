HSFB Week 8 Scores, Week 9 Schedules

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 13 Views

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES, WEEK 8, 10/14/22

(Clinton, Anderson County, Oliver Springs, and Campbell County all had bye weeks)

Alcoa 49 Union County 0

Farragut 31 Bradley Central 10

Bearden 34 Cleveland 24

Fulton 42 Scott 14

Gibbs 24 York Institute 7

Greenback 32 Harriman 7

Heritage 16 Sevier County 13

Maryville 42 Hardin Valley 6

Midway 33 Sunbright 18

Rockwood 62 Wartburg 26

West 64 Cocke County 0

Cloudland 38 Jellico 12

WEEK 9 SCHEDULE

(Thursday) Carter at South-Doyle

(Friday) Gibbs at Clinton (WYSH, Eye Center Pregame at 7, Kickoff at 7:30 on Lowe’s Tows Friday Night Football, Senior Night at CHS)

Oak Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett

Bearden at Anderson County

Oliver Springs at Coalfield

Campbell County at Sevier County

Fulton at Farragut

Maryville at West

Wartburg at Sunbright

Harriman at Oakdale

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Scott

Greenback at Midway

Central at Halls

Rockwood at McMinn Central

Kingston at Stone Memorial

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

NASCAR: Bell comes through in the clutch, Allmendinger wins again

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) In a turn of events that bordered on the unbelievable, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.