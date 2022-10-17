HSFB Week 8 Scores, Week 9 Schedules

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES, WEEK 8, 10/14/22
(Clinton, Anderson County, Oliver Springs, and Campbell County all had bye weeks)
Alcoa 49 Union County 0
Farragut 31 Bradley Central 10
Bearden 34 Cleveland 24
Fulton 42 Scott 14
Gibbs 24 York Institute 7
Greenback 32 Harriman 7
Heritage 16 Sevier County 13
Maryville 42 Hardin Valley 6
Midway 33 Sunbright 18
Rockwood 62 Wartburg 26
West 64 Cocke County 0
Cloudland 38 Jellico 12
WEEK 9 SCHEDULE
(Thursday) Carter at South-Doyle
(Friday) Gibbs at Clinton (WYSH, Eye Center Pregame at 7, Kickoff at 7:30 on Lowe’s Tows Friday Night Football, Senior Night at CHS)
Oak Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett
Bearden at Anderson County
Oliver Springs at Coalfield
Campbell County at Sevier County
Fulton at Farragut
Maryville at West
Wartburg at Sunbright
Harriman at Oakdale
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Scott
Greenback at Midway
Central at Halls
Rockwood at McMinn Central
Kingston at Stone Memorial