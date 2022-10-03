HSFB Week 7 Scores, Week 8 Schedules

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES, WEEK 7

Anderson County 49 Carter 22

Powell 30 Oak Ridge 14

Karns 38 Lenoir City 36

McMinn Central 17 Kingston 14

Cleveland 28 Maryville 24

Coalfield 49 Midway 0

Farragut 35 Hardin Valley 0

Gibbs 42 Scott 14

Oliver Springs 31 Harriman 28

Sevier County 7 Halls 0

Rockwood 42 Oneida 24

Fulton 48 South-Doyle 29

Oakdale 36 Sunbright 8

York Institute 34 Wartburg 6

West 41 Heritage 0

Austin-East 71 Union County 21

WEEK 8 SCHEDULE

(Thursday) Gibbs at Anderson County

(Friday) Lenoir City at Clinton (Homecoming, WYSH coverage begins at 7 pm)

Greeneville at Oak Ridge

Sunbright at Oliver Springs

Campbell County at Powell

Halls at Karns

Jellico at Wartburg

Coalfield at Greenback

Midway at Harriman

South-Doyle at Central

Cosby at Oakdale

Union County at Sullivan East

