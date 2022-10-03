HSFB Week 7 Scores, Week 8 Schedules

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES, WEEK 7
Anderson County 49 Carter 22
Powell 30 Oak Ridge 14
Karns 38 Lenoir City 36
McMinn Central 17 Kingston 14
Cleveland 28 Maryville 24
Coalfield 49 Midway 0
Farragut 35 Hardin Valley 0
Gibbs 42 Scott 14
Oliver Springs 31 Harriman 28
Sevier County 7 Halls 0
Rockwood 42 Oneida 24
Fulton 48 South-Doyle 29
Oakdale 36 Sunbright 8
York Institute 34 Wartburg 6
West 41 Heritage 0
Austin-East 71 Union County 21
WEEK 8 SCHEDULE
(Thursday) Gibbs at Anderson County
(Friday) Lenoir City at Clinton (Homecoming, WYSH coverage begins at 7 pm)
Greeneville at Oak Ridge
Sunbright at Oliver Springs
Campbell County at Powell
Halls at Karns
Jellico at Wartburg
Coalfield at Greenback
Midway at Harriman
South-Doyle at Central
Cosby at Oakdale
Union County at Sullivan East