Here is a look at the election as early voting begins

Starting today, Tennessee voters can cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election.

Early voting runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. and offers the convenience and flexibility of evening hours and multiple polling locations in some counties. Tennessee voters can find their polling hours, locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov . The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.

In Anderson County, there are once again three early voting locations, and you can cast ballots weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 to 12 noon at any one of the sites, which are:

Anderson County Fair Association Building, 218 Nave Street, Clinton, TN 37716

Midtown Community Center (Wildcat Den), 102 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Anderson Crossing Shopping Center (Norris/Andersonville), 3310 Andersonville Highway, Andersonville, TN 37705

Tennessee voters are reminded to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov .

For more information about early voting, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

In Clinton, incumbent Mayor Scott Burton is being challenged by City Councilman Zach Farrar.

In City Council, Ward 1, David Queener and former Clinton Schools Director Vicki Violette are running for the seat currently held by ET Stamey, who is not running for re-election due to his ongoing recovery from a stroke suffered earlier this year.

Incumbent Ward 2 Councilman Brian Hatmaker is unopposed.

Wendy Maness, Harper Maxwell and Mitchell “Shoney” Wolfe are all running to succeed Farrar in Ward 3.

Incumbent Clinton City School Board Chairman Timothy Bible and fellow incumbent Board members Curtis Isabell and Lorie Wilson are all unopposed in November’s election.

In Rocky Top, incumbent Mayor Timothy Sharp is being challenged by Kerry Templin. Incumbent Rocky Top City Council member Tony Devaney is seeking re-election, and is joined on the ballot by Mack Bunch, Retha Casteel, Richard Dawson, and Jeff Gilliam.

In Norris, Bill Grieve, William Grinder, Chris Mitchell, Charles Nicholson and Loretta Painter are seeking seats on the City Council.

In Oak Ridge, Mayor Warren Gooch and fellow incumbent Ellen Smith are up for re-election to their seats on the City Council, joined on the ballot by Carmen Delong, Sean Gleason and Leonard Charles Hensley.

Heather Hartman, Laura McLean, Benjamin Stephens and Erin Webb are on the ballot for seats on the Oak Ridge School Board.

In Oliver Springs, incumbent Mayor Omer Cox is being challenged by Jason Stiltner, while Robert Miller, Sr. and Jeffrey Bass are unopposed for seats on the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen, in Wards 1 & 2, respectively.

Additionally, there will be two charter amendments on the Oak Ridge ballot, and all Anderson County voters will be asked if they would like to adopt a charter form of government. You can read more about the proposed charter by following this link to our previous reporting.

To view a sample ballot in Anderson County, follow this link.

There are numerous races at the state level of government, including that for Governor, where incumbent Republican Bill Lee is being challenged by Democrat Jason Martin and a slate of eight independent candidates.

In addition, there are four amendments to the state Constitution on the ballot, summaries of which you can read below.

Constitutional Amendment #1

As proposed by SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION NO. 648 (111th) & SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION NO. 2 (112th)

Summary: This amendment would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.

Constitutional Amendment # 2

As proposed by SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION NO. 154 (111th) & SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION NO. 10 (112th)

Summary: This amendment would add to article III, section 12 of the Tennessee Constitution a process for the temporary exercise of the powers and duties of the governor by the Speaker of the Senate—or the Speaker of the House if there is no Speaker of the Senate in office—when the governor is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office of governor. While a Speaker is temporarily discharging the powers and duties of the governor, the Speaker would not be required to resign as Speaker or to resign as a member of the legislature; but the Speaker would not be able to preside as Speaker or vote as a member of the legislature. A Speaker who is temporarily discharging the powers and duties of the governor would not get the governor’s salary but would get the Speaker’s salary. The amendment would also exempt a Speaker who is temporarily discharging the powers and duties of the governor from provisions in the Constitution that would otherwise prohibit the Speaker from exercising the powers of the governor and from simultaneously holding more than one state office.

Constitutional Amendment # 3

As proposed by SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION NO. 159 (111th) & SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION NO. 80 (112th)

Summary: This amendment would change the current language in article I, section 33 of the Tennessee Constitution, which says that slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a person who has been duly convicted of crime, are forever prohibited in this State. The amendment would delete this current language and replace it with the following language: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”

Constitutional Amendment # 4

As proposed by SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION NO. 178 (111th) & SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION NO. 55 (112th)

Summary: This amendment would delete article IX, section 1 of the Tennessee Constitution, which prohibits ministers of the gospel and priests of any denomination from holding a seat in either House of the legislature.

Seats in the Tennessee General Assembly are also up for grabs in this election, and locally the only unopposed candidate is incumbent District 5 State Senator, and Lieutenant Governor, Randy McNally, a Republican.

Incumbent District 33 State Representative, Republican John Ragan, faces opposition from Democrat Jim Dodson. In State House District 41, incumbent independent John Mark Windle is running against Republican Ed Butler.

At the federal level, incumbent Republican Congressman Chuck Fleischmann is facing opposition for his Third Congressional District seat from Democrat Meg Gorman and independent candidates Thomas Rumba and Rick Tyler.

For election information in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com or call 865-457-6238