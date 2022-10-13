Helen Anne Rainey Rosenbalm “Miss Helen” 74 of Claxton closed the chapter on her life here and started a new one in Heaven, after a long, hard, and brave battle with illness. Miss Helen was an avid reader, who encouraged everyone to read and be carried off to unknown places. Miss Helen worked at Claxton Elementary School for many years in several support staff positions. Miss Helen always says, “If you ever want to know something about a family ask a 1st grader.” Miss Helen’s greatest love was her family.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years Larry “Rosie” Rosenbalm. Daughter Missy and son-in-law Glenn Smith, Son Butch and daughter-in-law Jill Rosenbalm. Grandchildren Savannah Smith, Holli and Ell Sheckles, Jill and Alex Kennedy, Josh Evans. Great Grandchildren Jordan Bearden, Catie and Michael Holmes, Sammy Sheckles, Jasmine Chitwood, Isla Evans, Oliver Evans. Great Grandson Nolan Musick. Special friends Tracy and Shannon Wandell and Family. Doug and Judy Kelley and families.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 4-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Alex Fletcher and Pastor David Hicks Officiating. www.holleygamble.com