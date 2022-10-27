Halfway through early voting, 5000+ have cast ballots in Anderson County

We are now halfway through the early voting period leading up to the election on November 8th in Tennessee. At the close of the polls on Wednesday, the seventh day of early voting, 850 ballots were cast in Anderson County, bringing the total so far to 5321.

Wednesday’s tally included 358 people voting in Oak Ridge, 207 in Clinton and 203 in Andersonville—the highest single-day total at that precinct so far. Another 67 mail-in ballots were received, and 15 ballots were collected from residents of area nursing homes.

In all, 2399 people have voted in Oak Ridge so far, with another 1525 ballots cast in Clinton, and 1006 in Andersonville. The Election Commission has received 339 mail-in ballots and collected a total of 52 ballots from nursing homes.

You can vote through Thursday, November 3rd in Anderson County weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville.

The final day to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, November 1st.

For a look at the ballot in Anderson County, follow this link.

During early voting and on Election Day, Tennessee voters can utilize the Secretary of State’s convenient and secure toll-free Official Election Hotline and Text to Report Voter Fraud system.

“In Tennessee, our Division of Elections and your local county election commission are the sources voters can trust for accurate, up-to-date election information,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “If you have questions or concerns about your voting experience during early voting or on Election Day, please reach out to my office or your local election commission.”

Tennessee voters can get answers to early voting and Election Day questions or report voting issues by calling the Division of Elections’ toll-free Official Election Hotline at 1-877-850-4959. Tennesseans can find contact information for their local county election commission at tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php .

Tennesseans can also access accurate, voter-specific early voting and Election Day information, including their polling location, dates, hours, sample ballots and more, on the Secretary of State’s GoVoteTN.gov website and free GoVoteTN app .

“Helping Tennesseans cast their ballot and protecting the integrity of our elections are our highest priorities,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “When you contact our office or your election commission, you can be confident that you are getting correct information or that your concerns are getting to the right place.”

With the Secretary of State’s new Text to Report Voter Fraud system, Tennesseans have a safe and convenient way to alert the Division of Elections about possible voter fraud. Voters can also use the system to report voting issues or to let the Division of Elections know about their voting experience.

To use the Text to Report Voter Fraud system, text ‘TN’ to 45995. Users will receive a secure link where they can submit their concerns directly to the Division of Elections. The Division of Elections then works with county election commissions, district attorneys and other parties to take appropriate action.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov.8.