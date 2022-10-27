Generic image of bear

GSMNP temporarily closes trails in the Gatlinburg area due to bear activity

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 26 Views

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials temporarily closed the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center, and also the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center. Both trails are closed due to a large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns. The trails will remain closed until further notice for the safety of visitors and to allow bears to feed undisturbed on natural foods.

Bears depend on fall foods such as acorns and grapes to store fat reserves that enable them to survive winter. Bears move around a lot during the fall looking for acorns, with some traveling more than 30 miles to feed in a particular stand of oak trees. Generally, bears are solitary, however, during the fall, several bears may be seen feeding in close proximity. They will often feed for more than 12 hours a day and can be concentrated in areas where abundant food sources are found. During this time period, normally wary bears, may act aggressively to defend these areas. 
For more information on what to do if you encounter a bear while hiking, please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/naturescience/black-bears.htm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

THP: No students hurt in Anderson bus crash

UPDATE: This story has been updated with more details of the crash and the criminal …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.