Great Central U.S. ShakeOut drill is today

Tennessee will be among 14 central and southern U.S. states on Thursday, Oct., 20, 2022, coordinating the annual Great Central U.S. ShakeOut drill to raise awareness about the importance of catastrophic earthquake preparedness.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working to register businesses, communities, individuals, organizations, and schools for the ShakeOut drill so they can learn how to prevent damage and injuries in the event of a catastrophic earthquake.

“The Great Central U.S. ShakeOut is an opportunity to for all Tennesseans to take the necessary steps to prepare and plan for an earthquake event,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan. “We don’t know when the next earthquakes will happen, but we can prepare and learn how to protect yourself, your family, your business, and your community before the ground starts shaking.”

During the ShakeOut drill, participants will practice the Drop, Cover, and Hold On technique, which is the proper self-protection measure in an earthquake. The technique’s actions are:

DROP to the ground;

Take COVER under a sturdy desk or table, or cover your head and neck with your arms;

HOLD ON until the shaking stops.

Consumers should remember that traditional homeowner and business insurance policies do not cover earthquake damage. The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) reminds consumers that earthquake insurance is available to purchase in Tennessee from licensed insurance producers. An earthquake insurance policy can decrease financial losses in the aftermath of an earthquake. Remember These Important Tips:

When you shop for an earthquake policy, don’t forget about the deductible. A deductible is the amount the homeowner is responsible for paying on each claim. The deductible for earthquake insurance is usually 10% to 20% of the coverage limit. For example, if your home is insured for $200,000 a 10% deductible would be $20,000.

Depending on the policy, there may be separate deductibles. Your home, your belongings, and outside structures like detached garages and fences may all have individual deductibles. Make sure you know your policy.

Some policies may pay up to the total of one or more of the coverage limits if the damage is more than the coverage limits. Always check with your insurance agent to learn how the deductible may work for your earthquake coverage.

The ShakeOut is free and open-to-the-public. To participate, and for more information, individuals and organizations can register at www.shakeout.org/centralus.