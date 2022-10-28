Gov. Lee unveils SafeTN app

Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launched the new School Safety Toolkit for Tennessee Families , a practical resource to help parents prepare and engage in their child’s school safety plan.

This follows Executive Order 97, which directed state agencies to equip and engage parents, increase transparency and collaborate with local law enforcement and school districts.

“As we continue our work to protect Tennessee children, the new School Safety Toolkit will provide parents with helpful resources and greater transparency to feel confident their child is safe at school,” said Gov. Lee. “I encourage every Tennessee family to prepare and engage in school safety by utilizing this Toolkit and downloading the SafeTN app.”

The toolkit, a joint effort of the Tennessee Departments of Education, Safety & Homeland Security and Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, includes helpful quick tips for Tennessee parents, including:

How to Prepare Your Family

· Use the SafeTN app to report suspicious or concerning activity at your child’s school.

· Familiarize yourself with school leadership and opportunities to be present at school functions.

· Keep an eye out for warning signs and learn how to address student concerns, such as bullying.

· Know how to access mental health resources in your community.

How to Engage with Your Child’s School

· Ask your child’s school about their emergency plans and other helpful questions in this toolkit.

· Look for opportunities to partner with and volunteer at your child’s school.

· Reach out if you need support – there are countless organizations ready to help and shared in this guide.

· Keep these resources handy and share them with other families in your community.

The Lee administration has taken additional actions to enhance school safety across Tennessee, delivering on commitments made in Executive Order 97:

Equipping Parents

· Engaged more than 11,000 Tennesseans through the SafeTN app, a free resource to quickly and confidentially report safety concerns at a child’s school

· Expanded School-Based Behavioral Health Liaisons to cover all 95 counties

· Made mobile crisis providers available to families across the state that can be reached by dialing ‘988’

Securing Schools

· Provided every school district with an updated School Safety Plan Template

· Ensured every Tennessee school has completed a physical school security assessment

· Supported school districts with school safety training resources

· Prioritized frequent, unannounced checks to see that school doors latch and precautions are in place

Partnering with Law Enforcement

· Ensured state and local law enforcement have collaborated to provide proven, hands-on active shooter training courses in each Grand Division

· Equipped more than 600 School Resource Officers with updated training

· Directed Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers to build stronger relationships with local school leadership