Gold Creek Foods coming to Campbell County

(TNECD) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Gold Creek Foods (GCF) officials announced today the company will invest $15 million to establish manufacturing operations in Campbell County.

Through this project, GCF will create 218 new jobs in Caryville as the company acquires the assets of Campos Foods LLC, which shut down its beef processing operations earlier this year.

Following the acquisition of 241 Elkins Road, the Tennessee plant will be updated and converted into a poultry further processing facility, allowing GCF to increase production by running 50 million pounds of par-fried and fully cooked chicken products per year.

Hiring at GCF is currently underway with production expected to reach full capacity by February 2023. Those interested in working at GCF can apply here.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia, Gold Creek Foods is one of the nation’s largest full-service chicken processors. The company specializes in processing raw and fully cooked chicken products, serving well-known customers nationwide. With the addition of the Caryville plant, the company will employ more than 3,500 people across its operations in Georgia and Tennessee. 

“We are so excited for the employees that will go back to work and for their families that will have a better Christmas than expected thanks to the great investment of Gold Creek Foods. Thank you to our partners at the industrial development board, county commission and State of Tennessee for their efforts in bringing this great company to our community, which will positively impact Campbell County for years to come.” – Campbell County Mayor Jack Lynch

Founded in 2000 in Gainesville, Ga., Gold Creek Foods, LLC, has become one of the largest full-service chicken further processors in the United States. Focused on quality and innovation, Gold Creek Foods utilizes world-class technology, feedback from our trusted partners and the dedication of our employees to continuously improve and deliver on our promise to our customers. Gold Creek Foods specializes in raw processing to fully cooked products for many industry leaders, national accounts, food service, and retail chains. For more information on the company, visit www.goldcreekfoods.com.

