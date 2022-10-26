Gloria Ellen Guettner, age 75, of Powell

Gloria Ellen Guettner, age 75, of Powell, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at her home.  She was born January 13, 1947 to Earl Sterling Donica and Mary Jeanette Farmer Donica in New Castle, Indiana. She attended a beauty school in Vincennes, Indiana after high school and became a licensed Beautician. She later attended college in Indianapolis where she became a certified activity director, and then furthered her education at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana receiving her Associates degrees in Social Services. She was a member of PawPaw Plains Baptist Church.  She loved to travel and sing with her husband and play the bass guitar. Gloria was a selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. When not spending time with family, which she loved very much, she had a passion for painting. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and working in her flower gardens. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and step-father, Walter Eugene Brown “Pops”; brother, Larry Dwayne Donica and his wife, Dorothy; step-sister, Phyllis Carpenter.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 51 years         Carlos Lynn Guettner of Powell, TN

Son                                      Robert Scott Guettner (Connie) of Kingston, TN

Daughter                             Marci Ellen Guettner (Marlo) of Powell, TN

Grandchildren                    Bradley Scott Guettner (Nickey) of Oliver Springs, TN

                  Nathan Tyler Miler of Powell, TN

                 Jacob Quinton Miller of Powell, TN

                  Rebecca Cheyenne Miller (Gage) of Kingston, TN

Great-granddaughter            Aleigha Owens Oliver Springs, TN

Sister                                       Connie Grace Roberts (Eugene) of Shelbyville, IN

Brother                                    Joseph Vance Brown of Shelbyville, IN

Many nieces and nephews, a much loved church family, neighbors, and many family pets

Gloria was cremated at her request and no services have been scheduled at this time.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

