‘Food for Fines’ coming to Norris Library

Jim Harris 9 hours ago

The Norris Community Library invites everyone to participate in a month of giving. For the entire month of November, the library will be hosting Food for Fines. Bring in any non-perishable, in date food items and we will forgive a portion of library fines. One item equals $1.00. Everything collected will be donated to the Norris Area Food Pantry which serves families living within the Anderson County High School area.

Don’t have fines, but still want to participate? No problem! We’ll be keeping a tally of any extra donated food items and will apply that to existing fines of other patrons of the library.

Everyone is welcome to donate. Please note, out of date food items will not be accepted.

Hours at the Norris Community Library are Mondays through Fridays 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm. For more information, visit www.norriscommunitylibrary.com or call (865) 494-6800.

