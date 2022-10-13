Floyd Michael Grisham, age 51, of Clinton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9th, 2022.

He was a union boilermaker for over 20 years, traveling the country for his work. In his spare time, he was a jack of all trades, but in the most selfless way. His favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, and tinkering with everyone’s projects. You could always find him devoting his time to his children, but his ultimate favorite thing in life was his granddaughters. They were truly the light of his life, always showing them off any chance he could. He never met a stranger and was loved by so many. We know he left a significant impact on so many individuals.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Grisham, and his brother Bobby Grisham. He is survived by his daughters, Cheyene & Husband Jeremy Wilson, Ceirra Grisham, his son Cody Collins (Kristina Mills); his four favorite granddaughters, Hadley Wilson, Harper Collins, Haiden Wilson, Campbell Wilson; mother, Lois Grisham; Sisters Becky & husband Scott Dunkel and Pam Atchley; and brothers Rex Haun & Jack Haun.

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His celebration of life service will follow with Brother Rex Haun and Rev. Rick Carnes officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Holley Gamble Funeral home, P.O. Box 327 Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com