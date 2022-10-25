First Young Sportsman deer hunt of season is this weekend

(TWRA) The first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts for the 2022-23 season will be held the weekend of Oct. 29-30.

Youth ages 6-16 may participate. Participating youth can use gun, muzzleloader, or archery equipment.

Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 or older who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device. The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange regulations as specified for legal hunters. Multiple youth may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult.

Youth ages 6-9 are not required to have a license or hunter’s education certification. Youth ages 10-12 must meet hunter education requirements or have a Type 12 apprentice license. In addition to the requirements for youth 10-12, youth 13-15 must have junior hunting license and youth 16 must have the appropriate adult licenses.

Archery season began in the state on Sept. 24 and the first segment ends Oct. 28, the day prior to the opening of the young sportsman hunt. The second segment of archery only season is Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4. Muzzleloader/archery season starts Nov. 5. In Unit CWD, gun/muzzleloader/archery season begins Oct. 31. The statewide gun/muzzleloader/archery season has the traditional opening date of the Saturday before Thanksgiving which this year is Nov. 19.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recommends that all hunters obtain a 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, the counties and bag limits for each of the different deer management units. The guide is available on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org, the TWRA App, and where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.