Final regular season scores, first-round playoff schedules

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES, WEEK 11, 10/28/22

Karns 50 Clinton 28

Oak Ridge 41 Campbell County 6

Powell 28 Lenoir City 21

Anderson County 56 Scott 13…Walker Martinez passed for 387 yards and 6 touchdowns in the first half and is up for the WBIR Offensive Player of the Week Award. Vote here.

Carter 72 Fulton 54

Gibbs 71 South-Doyle 47

Oliver Springs 28 Midway 17

Alcoa 37 Austin-East 0

Maryville 48 Bradley Central 13

Cocke County 25 Sevier County 20

Greenback 20 Oakdale 14

Cleveland 35 Hardin Valley 7

Halls 42 Heritage 20

West 44 Central 3

Coalfield 42 Oneida 0

Northview Academy 55 Union County 6

Monterey 35 Wartburg 2

York Institute 32 Rockwood 0

Loudon 23 Kingston 14

Berea (KY) 21 Jellico 7

FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF MATCH-UPS, 11/4/22

4A: Seymour at Anderson County…Carter at Elizabethton…Grainger at Gibbs…Fulton at Greeneville.

5A: Rhea County at Oak Ridge…Campbell County at McMinn County…Karns at Walker Valley…Ooltewah at Powell…David Crockett at West…Sevier County at Morristown West…Tennessee High at Central…Halls at Daniel Booone.

6A: Morristown East at Maryville…Bearden at Dobyns-Bennett…Jefferson County at Farragut…Bradley Central at Science Hill.

3A: Johnson County at Alcoa…Pigeon Forge at West Greene…Unicoi County at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Austin-East at Chuckey-Doak.

1A: North Greene at Coalfield…Greenback at Unaka…Cosby at Oliver Springs…Oakdale at Greenback.