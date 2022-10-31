Final regular season scores, first-round playoff schedules

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES, WEEK 11, 10/28/22
Karns 50 Clinton 28
Oak Ridge 41 Campbell County 6
Powell 28 Lenoir City 21
Anderson County 56 Scott 13…Walker Martinez passed for 387 yards and 6 touchdowns in the first half and is up for the WBIR Offensive Player of the Week Award. Vote here.
Carter 72 Fulton 54
Gibbs 71 South-Doyle 47
Oliver Springs 28 Midway 17
Alcoa 37 Austin-East 0
Maryville 48 Bradley Central 13
Cocke County 25 Sevier County 20
Greenback 20 Oakdale 14
Cleveland 35 Hardin Valley 7
Halls 42 Heritage 20
West 44 Central 3
Coalfield 42 Oneida 0
Northview Academy 55 Union County 6
Monterey 35 Wartburg 2
York Institute 32 Rockwood 0
Loudon 23 Kingston 14
Berea (KY) 21 Jellico 7
FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF MATCH-UPS, 11/4/22
4A: Seymour at Anderson County…Carter at Elizabethton…Grainger at Gibbs…Fulton at Greeneville.
5A: Rhea County at Oak Ridge…Campbell County at McMinn County…Karns at Walker Valley…Ooltewah at Powell…David Crockett at West…Sevier County at Morristown West…Tennessee High at Central…Halls at Daniel Booone.
6A: Morristown East at Maryville…Bearden at Dobyns-Bennett…Jefferson County at Farragut…Bradley Central at Science Hill.
3A: Johnson County at Alcoa…Pigeon Forge at West Greene…Unicoi County at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Austin-East at Chuckey-Doak.
1A: North Greene at Coalfield…Greenback at Unaka…Cosby at Oliver Springs…Oakdale at Greenback.