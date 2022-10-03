Faye Hughart, age 88 of Harriman, went to be with the Lord peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, September 30, 2022.

She was born on May 7, 1934 in Russellville, Alabama where she lived until her parents moved to East Tennessee when she was just a teenager. Faye lived in this area the rest of her life and was a faithful and longtime member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She loved her husband, Ernest with all her heart and his happiness made her happy. In addition to caring for and loving her husband, she enjoyed flowers, gardening, and being actively involved in her church.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lura Hovater; son, David Baggett; brother, Wayne Hovater; sister, Barbara Parrott.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Ernest Hughart; son, Frank Hughart and wife Connie; brothers, Raymond Hovater and wife, Mary, Gerald Hovater and wife Kathy.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Julia Phipps and Kelley Robinette.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Mt. Pisgah Printing Ministry.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls and Pastor Jeff Parrott officiating. Graveside service will be at 12 noon on Tuesday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Hughart family. www.sharpfh.com.