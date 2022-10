Due to an unforeseen delay in the return of ‘Ask Your Neighbor” host Ron Meredith from his vacation in South Carolina, the scheduled appearance of Clinton mayoral candidate Zach Farrar has been moved from Monday, October 17th to Wednesday, October 19th.

Incumbent Mayor Scott Burton is still scheduled to appear on the Tuesday, October 18th edition of the ‘Ask Your Neighbor’ program, so join us Tuesday and Wednesday to hear from both candidates running to be the next Mayor of Clinton.