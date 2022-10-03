Fan faves Elliott, Allmendinger win at Talladega

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN) Always the unquestionable fan favorite at NASCAR‘s famed Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Georgia-native Chase Elliott made a last-lap pass to claim the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 victory Sunday afternoon — having to better one of his best friends, Ryan Blaney, to earn the first automatic bid into the next round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

With two laps to go, Elliott pulled his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the bottom lane to the top lane and got a huge push from behind by Petty GMS Racing driver Erik Jones — the momentum enough to edge fellow playoff competitor Blaney by a slight 0.046 seconds at the line and give him a chance to hoist his series-best fifth trophy of the season; 18th of his seven-year NASCAR Cup Series career.

It was a big boost for Elliott, who had a rough outing last week in the opening race of this playoff round in Texas. Elliott crashed out and finished 32nd and came into Talladega ranked eighth — after earning the regular season championship and leading the standings for a season-best 23 weeks prior to Sunday.

The opening four 2022 playoff races were won by non-playoff drivers — an unprecedented occurrence. So Elliott‘s advancement to the next round is the first “automatic” advancement by a playoff-eligible driver.

Beyond Elliott, Blaney now leads the points standings — 34 points ahead of Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Austin Cindric in ninth place with the top eight drivers advancing to the Round of 8 next playoff round.

Chastain is ranked third, followed by Hamlin and Team Penske’s Joey Logano, who finished 27th on Sunday. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Larson — who finished 18th at Talladega — is ranked sixth in the standings, followed by Trackhouse Racing‘s Daniel Suárez and Stewart-Haas Racing‘s Chase Briscoe in that final eighth place.

Cindric is tied with Briscoe in points. William Byron (-11), Christopher Bell (-33) and Alex Bowman (-54) complete the current playoff 12.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver Bowman did not race this week as he is recovering from concussion-like symptoms after an accident in Texas last week. Team owner Rick Hendrick said Bowman would be re-examined by doctors this week in hopes of getting clearance to return to competition.

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN) Three times A.J. Allmendinger has led the white flag lap on a superspeedway track and not been able to lead that next lap to earn the big trophy.

On Saturday, the veteran waited and pulled ahead of the field in the final feet coming to the Sparks 300 checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway and edged 19-year old Sam Mayer by .015 seconds — about three feet — in a photo finish to earn his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at NASCAR‘s biggest track.

It marked the regular season champ’s fourth victory in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet this season and first ever at a superspeedway venue. Most importantly, the win — coming in the second race of the opening round of the playoffs — is an automatic ticket through to the next round of Xfinity Series playoff competition.

With Allmendinger and Gragson having earned automatic bids in ton the next round of the playoffs, Gibbs (-21) and Hill (-27) are ranked third and fourth in the standings, followed by Berry, Allgaier — who finished 15th Saturday — Mayer and Sieg in that eighth and final transfer position.

Defending series champion Hemric (-6 to the elimination line), Brandon Jones (-10), Riley Herbst (-10) and Jeremy Clements (-47) are ranked ninth through 12th heading into the final race of this playoff round.

