FAFSA workshop set for Oct. 19

(Submitted, RSCC) Roane State Community College’s Financial Aid team is inviting current and potential students to a Virtual FAFSA Completion Workshop set for October 19, 2022.

During the sessions, students will have the opportunity to work one-on-one with a financial aid expert to get their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) filed accurately and timely.

Meetings last approximately one hour, with students able to choose a time slot that works best for their schedule. Session start times are available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Eastern, but are expected to fill quickly. Students must register ahead of time in order to reserve a spot.

After registration is complete, students will receive a Zoom meeting invitation via email. Please note that all students will need to have the following information on hand for the session:

Social Security Number

Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen)

2020 or 2021 Federal income tax returns, 2020 or 2021 W-2s, and other records of money earned. (Note: You may be able to transfer your federal tax return information into your FAFSA using the IRS Data Retrieval Tool.)

Also: Make sure both you and your parents have created an FSA ID. Please do this before the session.

Students interested in participating in the workshop can register or learn more about the process by visiting roanestate.edu/FAFSA and choosing the “Virtual FAFSA Completion Workshop” link.

Important information about paying for college is also available at roanestate.edu/FinancialAid.