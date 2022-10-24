Energy Secretary pays a visit to Knoxville, ORNL

Today (Monday, October 24), and tomorrow (Tuesday, October 25), U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm is in East Tennessee.

According to the DOE, the Secretary began her visit in Knoxville by meeting with community leaders at an energy-efficiency retrofitting project for affordable housing, led by the Department’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

According to the DOE, ORNL received $5 million to demonstrate what are called modular overclad panels in 8-12 single-family attached public housing homes and one commercial building. The retrofit project is expected to reduce thermal load in the structures by 75 percent by using low-carbon exterior panels and a high-tech placement system that will allow the panels to be placed more quickly and economically.

Granholm will then travel to ORNL where she will participate in a tour and groundbreaking ceremony for a facility funded by the recently-passed federal Inflation Reduction Act.

The remainder of Secretary Granholm’s time in Tennessee will be spent with the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board, which provides strategic guidance and recommendations to the Secretary on the Administration’s energy polices, the Department’s basic and applied research and development, and economic and national security policy.

The Secretary’s visit to the Volunteer State highlights the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to delivering the benefits of Federal programs to communities that are overburdened by the climate crisis and lack access to clean energy technologies that provide for better quality and more affordable living. The visit also underscores the Administration’s efforts to further strengthen U.S. leadership and innovation in science to ensure an equitable clean energy future.