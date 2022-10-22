Edward “Eddie” Ray Laugherty, age 67 of Oliver Springs, went to be with the Lord at his home on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Eddie was born on August 5, 1955 in Knox County and has continued to live in this area throughout his life. He was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church. He belonged to the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 102 then transferred to 718. In 2019, Eddie retired from CNS Y-12 where he worked as a Pipefitter for 47 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Oak Ridge. Eddie had a love for the water and spent a lot of his time on his boat and fishing. He also loved to travel, make big bonfires, entertain friends, family, and being the “Grill Master.” Most of all, he was devoted to his family and cherished every moment spent with them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marion Laugherty.

Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Linda Laugherty; sons, Jeffrey Laugherty and wife Maricela, Bradley Laugherty, Eddie King and wife Shauna; brother, Richard Laugherty and wife Ann; sister, Cindy Cash and husband Jimmy; grandchildren, Saylor King, Trey Laugherty, Hallie Laugherty, and Bentley Laugherty; brothers-in-law, Larry Craze and wife Mary, Terry Craze and wife Judith, Danny Craze and wife Terri, Jerry Craze and wife Sonya; sister-in-law, Lisa Harper; special friends, Virgil Waddell, Ted and Lisa Hamilton; also by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends, and church family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beech Park Baptist Church Vision Offering Building Fund (1085 East Tri County Blvd., Oliver Springs, TN 37840).

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton.

