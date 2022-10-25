Early voting update after Day 5

Monday was day five of the early voting period in advance of the November 8th election in Tennessee.

In all, 853 ballots were cast on Monday in Anderson County, bringing the five-day tally to 3679 early voters. Of those, 404 voted in person in Oak Ridge, another 242 cast ballots in Clinton, and 146 people voted in Andersonville. In addition, 33 mail-in ballots were received Monday by the Election Commission, which also collected 28 ballots from residents of area nursing homes. So far, 264 mail-in ballots have been received and Monday’s 28 nursing home votes were the first collected during this early voting period.

You can vote through Thursday, November 3rd in Anderson County weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. The final day to request an absentee by-mail ballot is one week from today, Tuesday, November 1st.

For a look at the ballot in Anderson County, follow this link.

