Early voting steamrolls into final week

Over the weekend, 1412 people voted early in the November 8th election here in Anderson County.

That figure included 997 people voting on Friday, by far the highest single-day total during this round of early voting, and another 415 who cast their ballots on Saturday.

Through 10 days of early voting, 7528 people have already voted, with 7009 doing so in person. 519 paper ballots have also been received by the Election Commission, which includes 436 received by mail and 83 collected from area nursing homes.

You can vote today through this Thursday, November 3rd in Anderson County from 10 am to 6 pm at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville.

The final day to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, November 1st.

For a look at the ballot in Anderson County, follow this link.