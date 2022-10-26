Early voting rolls on in Anderson County

Another 792 people cast ballots in Anderson County on Tuesday as early voting for the November 8th election continued. That brings the six-day total to 4471, with 4162 having voted in person, and another 309 paper ballots collected.

You can vote through Thursday, November 3rd in Anderson County weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville.

As of Tuesday, the Oak Ridge polling site had been the busiest with 2041 voters, with Clinton recording 1318 votes and the Andersonville precinct 803. In all, 272 mail-in ballots have been received by the Election Commission, with another 37 ballots collected from nursing home residents.

The final day to request an absentee by-mail ballot is one week from today, Tuesday, November 1st.

For a look at the ballot in Anderson County, follow this link.