Early voting continues, Election Day Nov. 8

Early voting continued over the weekend for the November 8th election in Tennessee.

In Anderson County, 1137 cast ballots—892 on Friday and 245 on Saturday—to bring the four-day total to 2826. Of those, 2595 have been cast in person while a total of 231 mail-in ballots has been received.

You can vote in Anderson County weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville.

Here is a closer look at the ballot in the city of Oak Ridge.

There are five candidates for four seats on Oak Ridge City Council. The candidates are incumbents Warren L. Gooch and Ellen Smith, both of whom are seeking their third consecutive four-year term, former Council member L.C. “Charlie” Hensley, and two newcomers, Carmen DeLong and Sean Gleason.

There are four candidates for three seats on the Oak Ridge Board of Education. The candidates are incumbents Laura McLean, Benjamin Stephens and Erin Webb, and challenger Heather Hartman.

In addition, there are a pair of charter amendments on the ballot in Oak Ridge, both of which deal with how public meetings are announced and publicized.

