Early voting: AC cracks 6000 early voters, State reminds you of final Saturday voting session

More than 6000 Anderson Countians had already voted in the November 8th general election as of the close of the polls on Thursday.

Through eight days of early voting, 6116 ballots have been cast after 795 people voted on Thursday. That figure includes 372 people who voted in Oak Ridge, 220 who voted in Clinton and 139 who cast ballots in Andersonville. Election Commission officials received another 51 mail-in ballots, bringing that total to 390, and collected 13 votes from residents of area nursing homes.

You can vote through Thursday, November 3rd in Anderson County weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville.

The final day to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, November 1st.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election.

“Tennessee’s generous early voting period gives voters the flexibility of evening and weekend hours and multiple polling locations in many counties,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “If casting your ballot on the weekend is more convenient for you, I encourage you to make your voice heard at the polls this Saturday, Oct. 29.”

The last day of early voting is Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the Secretary of State’s GoVoteTN.gov website or GoVoteTN app. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

During early voting or on Election Day, Tennesseans need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov .