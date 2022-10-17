Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29

The Oak Ridge Police Department is participating in the National DEA Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone in the community can drop off their expired or unused medication to a police officer at 200 S Tulane Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the most common method of obtaining pills is through family and friends. Prescription drugs could be easily stolen at home when they are left in unlocked cabinets and drawers. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that 16.1 million Americans over the age of 12 misused prescription drugs in 2020, and that number continued to climb during the pandemic. By disposing of drugs, people could help prevent drug misuse, addiction, and potential overdoses.

Items that are accepted during the take back day include unneeded and expired prescription medications, antibiotics, steroids, cold medicine, vitamins/herbal supplements, pet medications, eye drops, and ointments. Needles, IV bags, blood sugar equipment, and illegal drugs are not accepted.

Anderson County also has permanent disposal bins in the police departments of Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top, as well as at the Walgreens and CVS in Oak Ridge, and the CVS in Clinton. Community members can drop off their unused or expired medications to these disposal bins at any time.

In addition to discarding medication, individuals can participate in the Count It! Lock It! Drop It! movement, which is an initiative to prevent prescription drug misuse. The campaign encourages people to count their medication once every two weeks, lock them in a safe place, and drop unused or expired medication in disposal bins. A drop box and take back event finder is listed on their website at www.countitlockitdropit.org. ASAP of Anderson also offers free medication lock boxes to those living in Anderson County, which can be requested at https://www.asapofanderson.org/quick-links/medication-lock-boxes/. Organizations can also request larger lock boxes to give to those who need them in the community.

To learn more about ASAP, go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org and follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.