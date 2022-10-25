‘Dream It. Do It.’ back for another year

Students from Clinton, Jefferson, Lake City, Norris, Norwood, and Robertsville Middle Schools joined representatives from local industries Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee, Clayton Homes, Eagle Bend Manufacturing, Protomet, Techmer PM, and SL Tennessee at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) in Clinton this morning for the “Dream it. Do it. Manufacturing Competition” Kickoff.

Now in its seventh year, the Dream it. Do it. competition pairs middle school students with area industry partners to give students a closer look at the opportunities that may await them after high school. The student teams then work with their industry partners to create videos illustrating what that company does. The videos are then judged, and a winner named in the spring.

