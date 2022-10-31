Dragons fall in finale as Bishop runs wild

The Clinton Dragons’ 2022 football season came to an ignominious end on Friday as they fell to Karns, 50-28.

The loss ended Clinton’s season with a 5-5 record, with all five losses coming in their five Region contests.

The Dragons once again fell behind by two scores early against a Region foe, but unlike the earlier games, this time Clinton had no answer for the Beavers’ standout running back Desean Bishop, who ran for 368 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Bishop, a Coastal Carolina signee, opened the scoring by taking advantage of the first of many huge holes the Beaver offensive line would pave for him on the night to run 66 yards untouched into the end zone with 6:35 to play in the first quarter. After a turnover on downs, Karns struck again with another big play, this time a 57-yard pass from Hayden Tarwater to Tyson Taylor, who leaked out of the backfield and got loose down the sideline to make it 13-0 after a missed extra point.

Clinton got on the scoreboard on the first play of the second quarter as Jawan Goins ran for a 15-yard touchdown, and Goins got the Orange & Black into the end zone again about 5 minutes later, this time from 32 yards out. With the extra point, Clinton took its first lead of the game at 14-13 with 5:41 to play in the half.

However, on the next play from scrimmage, Bishop again found a hole up the middle that he turned into a 69-yard score to give his team the lead back, but the two-point conversion failed, making the score 19-14. Karns added a 34-yard Blake Dawson field goal with under a minute to play in the half to give the Beavers a 22-14 halftime lead.

The third quarter belonged to Karns, as they outscored the Dragons 28-8 and put the game out of reach. Matthew Eldridge caught Tarwater’s second touchdown pass of the game to open the scoring, followed by a 4-yard run from Bishop, and a second Tarwater-to-Taylor touchdown pass on the same play that the duo connected on in the first half. Clinton broke up the scoring streak by adding a third Goins touchdown run, this one from 21 yards away that, coupled with the two-point conversion, made the score 43-22. Again, though, Karns needed only one play and another touch by Bishop to effectively break Clinton’s back, as the senior romped for an 80-yard score to make it 50-22 at the end of three quarters.

Goins scored on a 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter, but that proved to be the game’s final points.

Karns ended its regular season with a 7-3 mark, going 3-2 in Region play.

GAME NOTES

After avoiding that particular bugaboo for most of the season, the turnover bug bit the Dragons on Friday as they gave the ball away three times on Friday (2 interceptions, 1 fumble).

Karns outgained Clinton 584-364 for the game, including rushing for a total of 393 yards.

Jawan Goins carried the ball 15 times for 143 yards and 3 touchdowns

Clinton and Karns were each penalized 8 times in the game

Box score by Dan McWilliams

Clinton 0-14- 8-6—28

Karns 13- 9-28-0—50

Scoring

Karns—Desean Bishop 66 run (Blake Dawson kick), 6:35, 1st

Karns—Tyson Taylor 57 pass from Hayden Tarwater (kick failed), 0:12, 1st

Clinton—Jawan Goins 15 run (Jacob Prewitt kick), 11:55, 2nd

Clinton—Goins 32 run (Prewitt kick), 5:41, 2nd

Karns—Bishop 69 run (pass failed), 5:20, 2nd

Karns—FG Dawson 34, 0:57, 2nd

Karns—Matthew Eldridge 11 pass from Tarwater (Dawson kick), 9:47, 3rd

Karns—Bishop 3 run (Dawson kick), 5:28, 3rd

Karns—Taylor 55 pass from Tarwater (Dawson kick), 1:55, 3rd

Clinton—Goins 21 run (Lucas Kendall pass from Joshuah Keith), 1:20, 3rd

Karns—Bishop 80 run (Dawson kick), 1:06, 3rd

Clinton—Goins 10 run (pass failed), 10:14, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 19, Karns 20

Rushes-yards: Clinton 32-161, Karns 39-393

Passing yards: Clinton 203, Karns 191

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 18-30-2, Karns 10-13-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 62-364, Karns 52-584

Punts-avg: Clinton 1-26.0, Karns 1-36.0

Return yardage: Clinton 107, Karns 72

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 4-29, Karns 1-15

Penalties-yards: Clinton 8-77, Karns 8-71

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 1-1, Karns 2-1

Time of possession: Clinton 22:55, Karns 25:05

Time of game: 2 hours, 42 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Goins 15-143 (4 TDs), Keith 11-20, Brandon Hollifield 4-11, Chauncey Felts 1-minus 1, Team 1-minus 12; Karns: Bishop 26-368 (4 TDs), Trystan Duke 9-40, Gavyn Duke 1-1, Tarwater 3-minus 16

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Keith 18-30-2 203; Karns: Tarwater 10-13-0 191 (3 TDs)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Braylon Taylor 6-45, Jeremiah Lee 4-55, D’mon Marable 3-60, Goins 3-17, Kendall 2-26; Karns: Taylor 4-119 (2 TDs), Eldridge 4-72 (TD), Bishop 1-5, Walker Lockhart 1-minus 5

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Blane Collins 1-26-26.0; Karns: Dawson 1-36-36.0

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Elijah Batiste 2-57, Goins 1-33, Marable 1-17; Karns: Terry Sutton 2-8, Bishop 1-1

Punt returns – yards…(none for either team)

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: none; Karns: Lockhart 1-39, Desmond Lockett 1-11

Fumble recoveries,,,Clinton: Gage Wergin; Karns: Lockett

Sacks – yards…Clinton: Hollifield 1-15; Karns: Alex Idol 3-21, Jonathan Fellhoelter 1-8