Dragons celebrate Senior Night with 53-50 overtime win

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the accurate number of penalty yards against Clinton on Friday night (216), and not 2163 (although it felt like it at times) as previously mistyped.



Senior Night 2022 at Clinton High School will not soon be forgotten.

Playing Friday night at Dragon Stadium, the Dragons overcame the visiting Gibbs Eagles in an overtime “instant classic,” 53-50.

The two teams combined for 1104 total yards of offense and neither team punted in a game that lasted almost three-and-a-half hours, partly due to the scoring volume and also in part due to a combined 30 penalties. Clinton was penalized 21 times for 216 yards while Gibbs was flagged nine times for 108 yards.

But, despite the flag discrepancy, this game was decided on the field as both teams came out of the gate firing and did not stop until a 1-yard plunge from Josh Keith ended it in overtime.

Clinton took all of three plays and 1:07 of game time to score the game’s first points on a Keith-to-D’Mon Marable touchdown pass into the front the corner of the end zone. With the Jacob Prewitt extra point, Clinton led 7-0.

Gibbs answered with a 63-yard touchdown run by the Eagles’ talented quarterback, Bryson Palmer, who proved to be a problem for the Dragons all night long. But, tied at 7-7, Jeremiah lee took the ensuing kickoff back 94 yards to the house to put Clinton on top, 14-7. All of that transpired within the game’s first three minutes, by the way.

The rest of the first quarter scoring came from Gibbs, who tied the game at 14-14 with 1:35 to play on a 17-yard scoring strike from Palmer to Eli Hubbs.

Clinton got back in the lead with 10:39 to play in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Keith to Lucas Kendall and appeared poised to take control of the game when Gibbs lost a fumble at the Dragon 1-yard-line. Two plays later, though, the Dragons were whistled for a holding penalty in the end zone, resulting in a safety that made the score 21-16 and gave the ball back to the Eagles. The Dragon defense held, and the offense rewarded them with Keith’s third touchdown pass of the night and the second receiving touchdown for Kendall, this one from 30 yards away that gave Clinton a 28-16 lead. Gibbs added a 26-yard field goal from Benji Angola to send the game to the halftime locker room, with the scoreboard reading Clinton 28, Gibbs 19.

Gibbs got the ball to start the third quarter and took it the length of the field on a drive that bucked the trend and consumed 4:14 of the period, capped by a 3-yard run from Nathan Butler. The Eagles pulled off a surprise onside kick with ease and turned that into their first lead of the game on a 1-yard run by Butler that, with the extra point, put Gibbs on top 32-26 and seemingly swung the momentum to their sideline.

All season long, though, the Dragons’ calling card has been their resilience, and this night proved to be no different. Clinton answered with a (relatively) long drive of its own, with Keith calling his own number from a yard away with 1:49 to play in the period, making the score 34-32 heading to the fourth quarter in favor of the Orange & Black.

Early in the fourth, Keith found Marable for a 35-yard score and led 40-32 at the 10:22 mark.

That’s when things got really nuts.

Undeterred, the Eagles answered with just under 8 minutes to play with a 34-yard pass from Palmer to Bryson Walker but failed to tie the game with a two-point conversion attempt, leaving the count 40-38, Dragons.

Clinton extended its lead to 47-39 on the next drive as Keith found an open lane and scored from 8 yards out, with Prewitt nailing the extra point. Predictably, Gibbs answered in a game full of big plays with another one of their own, a 35-yard pass from Palmer to Walker. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, and the Dragons led 47-44 with 5:54 to play.

Gibbs got the ball with under 30 seconds to play near midfield and used two quick passing plays to set up for a 29-yard field goal attempt that Angola knocked in as time expired to send the game to overtime.

In the extra session, the Eagles got the ball first, but the Dragon defense stiffened, keeping them out of the end zone and forcing the Gibbs offense to settle for another 29-yarder from Angola to make it 50-47.

The Dragons got the ball for their overtime possession and were aided by an offsides penalty on Gibbs that set them up at the 5. On third down, from the one-yard line, Keith scored on the ground for the third time and, for the first time this season, the Dragons celebrated a win in a one-score game.

The sense of relief and jubilation in Dragon Nation was personified by an emotional Clinton Coach Darell Keith after the game, who praised his team’s toughness, grit and dedication to one another. The win capped an emotional two weeks for Coach Keith, whose father recently passed away.

The win moved Clinton to 5-4 heading into their season finale next week at Karns, while Gibbs fell to 5-4 as they prepare for a game with South-Doyle on Friday night.

GAME NOTES

Clinton gained 516 yards of total offense (402 passing, 114 rushing) and recorded 23 first downs.

Gibbs gained 586 total yards (290 passing, 296 rushing) with 35 first downs.

Josh Keith: 20-of-23 passing, 402 yards, 4 touchdowns (3 rushing TDs).

Lucas Kendall: 6 receptions for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns (13 for the season).

D’Mon Marable: 4 catches for 96 yards and 2 TDs (15 total tackles on defense, including 7 solo, 1.5 TFL, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, and one pass breakup, according to statistics compiled by DragonVision’s Matt Hagen).

The game took 3 hours, 27 minutes to complete.

Clinton is now 1-1 in overtime games this season.

Game box score compiled by Dan McWilliams

Gibbs 14- 5-13-15-3—50

Clinton 14-14- 6-13-6—53

Scoring

Clinton—D’mon Marable 22 pass from Joshuah Keith (Jacob Prewitt kick), 10:53, 1st

Gibbs—Bryson Palmer 63 run (Benji Angola kick), 9:24, 1st

Clinton—Jeremiah Lee 94 kickoff return (Prewitt kick), 9:10, 1st

Gibbs—Eli Hubbs 17 pass from Palmer (Angola kick), 1:35, 1st

Clinton—Lucas Kendall 13 pass from Keith (Prewitt kick), 10:39, 2nd

Gibbs—Safety, holding penalty in end zone, 8:36, 2nd

Clinton—Kendall 30 pass from Keith (Prewitt kick), 5:14, 2nd

Gibbs—FG Angola 26, 0:40.9, 2nd

Gibbs—Nathan Butler 3 run (Angola kick), 7:41, 3rd

Gibbs—Butler 1 run (pass failed), 4:06, 3rd

Clinton—Keith 1 run (kick failed), 1:49, 3rd

Clinton—Marable 35 pass from Keith (pass failed), 10:22, 4th

Gibbs—Bryson Walker 34 pass from Palmer (run failed), 7:59, 4th

Clinton—Keith 8 run (Prewitt kick), 6:36, 4th

Gibbs—Walker 35 pass from Palmer (pass failed), 5:54, 4th

Gibbs—FG Angola 29, 0:00, 4th

Gibbs—FG Angola 29, OT

Clinton—Keith 1 run (no PAT), OT

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 23, Gibbs 35

Rushes-yards: Clinton 23-114, Gibbs 60-296

Passing yards: Clinton 402, Gibbs 290

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 20-23-0, Gibbs 17-30-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 46-516, Gibbs 90-586

Punts-avg: Clinton 0-0, Gibbs 0-0

Return yardage: Clinton 147, Gibbs 83

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-15, Gibbs 3-11

Penalties-yards: Clinton 21-216, Gibbs 9-108

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 1-1, Gibbs 2-1

Time of possession: Clinton 17:21, Gibbs 30:39

Time of game: 3 hours, 27 minutes

Individual stats…Rushes – yards…Clinton: Jawan Goins 17-103, Keith 6-11 (3 TDs); Gibbs: Palmer 15-144 (TD), Butler 32-109 (2 TDs), Hubbs 10-39, Levi Allison 2-5, Walker 1-minus 1

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Keith 20-23-0 402 (4 TDs); Gibbs: Palmer 17-29-0 290 (3 TDs), Team 0-1-0 0

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Kendall 6-138 (2 TDs), Marable 4-96 (2 TDs), Braylon Taylor 3-71, Lee 3-36, Goins 2-33, Bryson Maddox 1-24, Wesley Phillips 1-4; Gibbs: Walker 11-168 (2 TDs), Allison 3-55, Butler 2-50, Hubbs 1-17 (TD)

Punting – total yards – average…(none for either team)

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Lee 2-111 (TD), Jaquan Benton 1-22, Elijah Batiste 1-14; Gibbs: Hunter Karnes 2-33, Da’Juan Harris 2-27, Allison 2-12, Hubbs 1-11

Punt returns – yards…(none for either team)

Interceptions – yards returned…(none for either team)

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Marable; Gibbs: Team

Sacks – yards…Clinton: Brent Reynolds 1-10, Wesley Phillips 0.5-1, Chase Glandon 0.5-0; Gibbs: Wyatt West 1-15