DFL Hazelhurst inducted into University of the Cumberlands’ Hall of Fame

One of Clinton High School’s finest was recognized by his college last weekend with induction into its Athletics Hall of Fame. Dragon-for-Life (DFL) Weston Hazelhurst, Clinton football’s all-time leading rusher, is among the newest inductees into the University of the Cumberlands Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame.

The alumni athletes were officially inducted at a ceremony held on Cumberlands’ Williamsburg campus during the university’s annual Homecoming festivities this past weekend.

After departing Clinton, Weston Hazelhurst was a standout linebacker for the Patriots, and was a two-time NAIA All-American, a two-time BSN All-American, and a four-time Mid-South Conference (MSC) All-Conference selection earning First Team honors in 2012 and 2013.

The school noted that Hazelhurst finished his four-year career with 397 tackles, 21 sacks, and 63.5 tackles for loss. He graduated Cumberlands as the program’s all-time leader in tackles and tackles for loss in a career while ranking second in career sacks, according to the University of the Cumberland website.

The UC website states that Hazelhurst’s best individual season came in 2013 when he recorded 131 tackles, which ranks third all-time at the university. He also ranked first and second in tackles for loss in a season in 2014, notching 18.0 as a senior. His performance as a junior earned him MSC Defensive Player of the Year honors, and he anchored the Patriots defense that advanced to the national title game in 2013. Hazelhurst also earned MSC Defensive Freshman of the Year honors in 2010 as a freshman.

He graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and began a career in law enforcement.

Other inductees included Caleb Kirby, class of 2015, for archery; Elizabeth Stephens, class of 2014, for women’s golf; and Shawn Picou, class of 2007, for men’s soccer.

