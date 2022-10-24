Devonia Beets, age 61, of Clinton passed away on October 21, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born November 14, 1960, in Hammond, Indiana to the late Kenneth and Geraldine Cox. Throughout her life, she loved music and her dogs. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Earl Cox.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Cox; children, Matthew Bailey, Amanda Van Norstran, and Andrea Bolinger; stepson, Steven Beets; 6 grandchildren; sister, Penny Cox.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor William Van Norstran officiating. Her graveside will follow at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com