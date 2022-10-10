David Hall Historical Association to host fundraiser

The David Hall Historical Association will host a fundraising event on Sunday, October 16th from 12 noon to 4 pm at the David Hall Cabins at 830 Old Edgemoor Lane in Claxton.

The event is being sponsored by Frugality Thrift Store in Claxton, and admission will be $5 per adult, and $3 for kids 12 and under.

There will be music by Tony Thomas & the Thacker Boys, as well as living history re-enactors and storytelling.

For more information or directions, call Harry or Libby Bumgardner at 865-945-3807.

