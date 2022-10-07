County tourism rebounds in a big way

Anderson County tourism officials have received the 2021 Economic Impact of Travel numbers from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and as expected, the county saw a 35% increase over 2020. 

The tourism industry was one of the areas hardest hit by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the good news is, according to Anderson County Tourism Council Director Stephanie Wells, the county has not only bounced back, but is now exceeding pre-COVID numbers. 

Anderson County saw a $159.34 million economic impact from tourism which includes visitor spending in the categories of food & beverage, recreation, lodging, retail and transportation. 

Most importantly, as stated in the report, “if it were not for state and local taxes generated by tourism, each Anderson County household would pay $417 more in state and local taxes.”

