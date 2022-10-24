Company to expand Knox operations

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville.

Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the company locates additional operations adjacent to its headquarters and original injection molding plant.

As part of this project, Hardcoat Technologies will acquire an existing building and construct a new 23,500-square-foot facility on Papermill Drive. Both operations will support the company’s recent contract with SL Tennessee and, upon completion, will more than double Hardcoat Technologies’ injection molding, warehousing and assembly capabilities.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Hardcoat Technologies specializes in injection molding and hardcoating for the automotive, ATV and industrial markets. Through this project, Hardcoat Technologies will employ more than 130 people in Tennessee.

Since 2018, TNECD has supported nearly 15 economic development projects in Knox County, resulting in approximately 1,600 job commitments and $135 million in capital investment.