Community Action commodity card sign-ups underway through Nov. 9

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 40 Views

Anderson County Community Action will is now taking applications for the new BLUE commodity card through Wednesday, November 9th. Everyone who participates in the commodity program through Community Action must sign up this time around.

You can sign up on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon at their offices 149 North Main Street in Clinton. Officials ask that you please bring with you proof of all household income (not a bank statement) and proof of address when you come in to sign up.

Again. everyone has to sign back up during this round of applications.
Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, November 17 from 9 am to 12 noon at the National Guard Armory building in Clinton. At that that time, organizers remind you to have your new BLUE commodity card and six (6) brown paper bags.
For more information on this equal opportunity program, call Community Action at 865-457-5500.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Chili supper fundraiser for Midtown VFD is Saturday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.