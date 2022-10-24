Community Action commodity card sign-ups underway through Nov. 9

Anderson County Community Action will is now taking applications for the new BLUE commodity card through Wednesday, November 9th. Everyone who participates in the commodity program through Community Action must sign up this time around.

You can sign up on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon at their offices 149 North Main Street in Clinton. Officials ask that you please bring with you proof of all household income (not a bank statement) and proof of address when you come in to sign up.

Again. everyone has to sign back up during this round of applications.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, November 17 from 9 am to 12 noon at the National Guard Armory building in Clinton. At that that time, organizers remind you to have your new BLUE commodity card and six (6) brown paper bags.

For more information on this equal opportunity program, call Community Action at 865-457-5500.