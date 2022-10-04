Clinton Leaf Pickup begins October 24th

The city of Clinton’s Public Works Department says that the citywide 2022 Leaf Collection pickup will begin on October 24th.

As Public Works Director Dwayne Wilkerson says in an announcement, Clinton is zoned into four service areas, with each area receiving three leaf collections. The collection dates are approximately one month apart. In order for collections to be made, leaves must be at the curbside before 7:00 am on the scheduled Monday collection date. Leaf collection for your neighborhood will begin on the Monday shown, but it may take crews several days to reach your individual street.

You can find the complete schedule by following this link to the city of Clinton’s website.

In past years, city officials say there have been problems with leaves being placed in the street, on sidewalks, and in drainage ditches. Your leaves should be piled near the curb or ditch line, on your property, and no closer. When leaves are placed in the street and in ditches, rain carries them into our storm water drains and catch basins, adding to drainage and flooding problems. Leaves placed in the street obstruct traffic, and leaves placed on sidewalks create a hazard for pedestrians.

The Public Works Department reminds residents to “please…not combine brush with leaves, as these are separate operations and our equipment will not be able to collect them both from the same pile.”

It is a violation of Clinton City Ordinances 16-106 and 16-107 to place leaves in the street or in drainage curb/gutters and ditches. The city’s Codes Enforcement department will help enforce these ordinances, according to the city press release. If your leaves are left in violation of the ordinances, they will not be collected until a correction is made through Codes Enforcement.

If you have questions or concerns, Wilkerson says to call him at 865-457-6495 or send an e-mail to dwilkerson@clinton.net.