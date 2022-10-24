Clinton football OT history

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Local Sports Leave a comment 1 Views

(Compiled by Dan McWilliams)

Clinton’s record in overtime games (Won 12, Lost 11)

(Rule instituted at start of 1973 season for regular-season games; single overtime unless noted; “vs.” = Clinton home game unless noted)

L, 7-10 vs. Bradley Central, 10/8/76

L, 7-10 at Powell, 8/25/78

W, 20-19 at Knoxville West, 9/10/82

W, 28-27 (2 OT) at Heritage, 10/21/83

W, 26-23 (2 OT) at Halls, 11/9/84

W, 21-14 vs. Springfield, 11/17/84 (Tobacco Bowl in Hartsville)

W, 14-13 at Central, 9/6/85

L, 24-27 (2 OT) at Farragut, 9/13/85

W, 36-29 at Murfreesboro Riverdale, 10/25/85

L, 7-14 vs. Powell, 9/1/89

L, 21-28 at William Blount, 9/20/91

L, 27-28 (2 OT) vs. Maryville, 9/23/94

W, 27-24 (2 OT) vs. Powell, 9/8/95

W, 31-24 (2 OT) at Sevier County, 9/27/96

W, 14-7 at Anderson County, 9/26/97

L, 28-35 (2 OT) vs. Science Hill, 11/6/98 (first round of playoffs)

W, 20-14 vs. Anderson County, 9/17/99

L, 21-22 at South-Doyle, 10/6/00

W, 20-17 (2 OT) at Gibbs, 9/12/14

L, 35-41 vs. Campbell County, 9/18/15

L, 7-13 vs. Knoxville West, 9/28/18

L, 48-54 at Campbell County, 9/29/22

W, 53-50 vs. Gibbs, 10/21/22

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

CHS Lady Dragons hoops hosting Chili Supper & Auction

Come out and support the Clinton Lady Dragons Basketball Team on Thursday, October 27th. They …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.