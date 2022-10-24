Clinton football OT history

(Compiled by Dan McWilliams)
Clinton’s record in overtime games (Won 12, Lost 11)
(Rule instituted at start of 1973 season for regular-season games; single overtime unless noted; “vs.” = Clinton home game unless noted)
L, 7-10 vs. Bradley Central, 10/8/76
L, 7-10 at Powell, 8/25/78
W, 20-19 at Knoxville West, 9/10/82
W, 28-27 (2 OT) at Heritage, 10/21/83
W, 26-23 (2 OT) at Halls, 11/9/84
W, 21-14 vs. Springfield, 11/17/84 (Tobacco Bowl in Hartsville)
W, 14-13 at Central, 9/6/85
L, 24-27 (2 OT) at Farragut, 9/13/85
W, 36-29 at Murfreesboro Riverdale, 10/25/85
L, 7-14 vs. Powell, 9/1/89
L, 21-28 at William Blount, 9/20/91
L, 27-28 (2 OT) vs. Maryville, 9/23/94
W, 27-24 (2 OT) vs. Powell, 9/8/95
W, 31-24 (2 OT) at Sevier County, 9/27/96
W, 14-7 at Anderson County, 9/26/97
L, 28-35 (2 OT) vs. Science Hill, 11/6/98 (first round of playoffs)
W, 20-14 vs. Anderson County, 9/17/99
L, 21-22 at South-Doyle, 10/6/00
W, 20-17 (2 OT) at Gibbs, 9/12/14
L, 35-41 vs. Campbell County, 9/18/15
L, 7-13 vs. Knoxville West, 9/28/18
L, 48-54 at Campbell County, 9/29/22
W, 53-50 vs. Gibbs, 10/21/22