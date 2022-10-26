Clinton Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3

It’s time to sign up for the Clinton Christmas parade

Clinton’s traditional Christmas Parade of bands, floats, dancers, local artists and more will process through Historic Clinton on Saturday, December 3rd at 6 pm.

This year’s theme is “A Storybook Christmas.” The parade Grand Marshal is ET Stamey.

Businesses, churches, schools and other marching groups are invited to register and participate. Floats and politicians have a $25 entry fee while all other participants are $10. All funds will go directly to Historic Downtown Clinton, the non-profit organization that was formed as a part of the Main Street program that strives to “enhance and preserve Clinton’s unique small town history by making the downtown area the center for local businesses to thrive, new partnerships to develop, and for the community to gather,” according to its website.

If you want to participate in A Storybook Christmas on Saturday, December 3rd at 6pm, follow this link to Historic Downtown Clinton’s website.

https://www.historicdowntownclinton.org/join-the-christmas-parade

For questions concerning fees, please contact Katherine Birkbeck by phone at 865-293-6367 or by email at katherine@historicdowntownclinton.org.

The registration deadline is Monday, November 21st.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the best parade entries.

1st place: $250

2nd place: $175

3rd place: $100